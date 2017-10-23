Chain-reaction crash kills woman sleeping under downtown I-35 overpass

By Published:
Woman was hit and killed underneath the bridge on the northbound frontage of I-35 at Cesar Chavez Street on Oct. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Woman was hit and killed underneath the bridge on the northbound frontage of I-35 at Cesar Chavez Street on Oct. 12, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A van hit and killed a woman sleeping outside in downtown Austin after first rear-ending another car.

Austin police said Delta Olin, 49, was underneath the Interstate 35 overpass bridge near E. Cesar Chavez Street on Thursday, Oct. 12. She died at the scene and two others had minor injuries.

Police said around 8:35 a.m. a Ford van and a Volkswagen station wagon were both driving northbound on the frontage road and both tried to turn left onto E. Cesar Chavez while the light was yellow. The driver of the van hit the other car and then lost control, according to police. The driver jumped the curb and struck three people.

Olin died at the scene. The two other people were treated at the scene. The driver stayed on scene.

Police are still investigating this as the 51st fatal traffic crash and 53rd fatality of this year. Anyone with more information about the crash can call police at 512-974-4424.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s