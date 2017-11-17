How Austin’s storied BookPeople attracts high-profile writers like Hillary Clinton

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is in town Friday to sign copies of her new book at BookPeople, the well-known, well-loved independent shop that in 2005 was named the Bookstore of the Year by Publisher’s Weekly.

The event, kicking off at noon at the downtown store, sold out within about two-and-a-half hours after tickets went on sale. It’s just the latest in a decades-long tradition of bringing big names to the storied bookstore.

“They got to do something to get people in the door,” Hondo Shapley said, browsing the stacks of books Thursday for something to add to his library.

“I have 7,000 books at home, so it’s a little bit of a sickness,” he said with a laugh. “My wife is a saint.” Shapley likes to give independent stores like BookPeople his business when he can. One book signing attracted the football coach in recent years — an author who wrote about how the forward pass revolutionized the game — and he thinks the long list of events can bring in new customers.

“You got to bring people in in order to sell something,” he said, “and it’s hard these days.”

“We know that Austinites are going to turn out and actually come hear them, so it makes our jobs a lot easier,” BookPeople marketing director Abby Fennewald told KXAN Thursday.

In the stairwells leading up to the second and third floors of the book shop, pictures of some of the most well-known visitors cover walls. Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Sen. John McCain and Sen. John Kerry are among them, as are authors like David Sedaris and George Saunders.

Photos of former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter hang above the stairs as well. “He signs faster than anyone else,” Fennewald said of Carter.

Last year 1,100 people showed up to take pictures with Bruce Springsteen. Tickets for that event sold out within one minute of going on sale. Since the store’s founding in 1970, authors, politicians and other notable figures have flocked to BookPeople to meet their fans, read excerpts, and, of course, sign copies of their work.

“When you’re looking for a place to send an author in Texas now, we’ve become sort of the destination,” Fennewald said. Part of the reason is because Austin actually shows up, not just to the signings featuring names in the news, but to the hundreds of other events for lesser-known authors and those just starting their careers.

“If people ever stop coming,” Fennewald said, “we’ll stop having these events. But until then, we’ll keep trucking along.”

BookPeople’s commitment to connecting readers with the people who write the books they read is encouraging for Shapley, who’s been collecting books his whole life.

“I feel like I’m on the couch now,” he laughed. “You know, I was a really shy kid, so that’s kind of how I interacted with the world when I was young was to read books.” Stores like BookPeople that can still attract writers and readers help ensure kids like him have a place to explore.

“Readers, as I am and many people are and want to buy books,” he said, “want to walk into a store and be with the books,” and, if history is a guide, with the book people who write them.