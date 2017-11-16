Sen. Al Franken apologizes following kissing, groping allegations

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Senator Al Franken has issued an apology for kissing and groping a radio host during a 2006 USO tour.

Leanne Tweeden, a news anchor with KABC radio, says she met Franken on the USO tour, two years before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Tweeden says the trouble began when the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member wrote a skit that featured a kiss between the two, and insisted on rehearsing.

“He said to me, ‘We need to rehearse the kiss.’ I laughed and ignored him. Then he said it again. I said something like, ‘Relax Al, this isn’t SNL…we don’t need to rehearse the kiss’,” Tweedan wrote in a lengthy post on KABC’s website.

Tweeden said she reluctantly agreed to rehearse the line leading up to the kiss and that’s when Franken, “came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.”

