Naked man reported near UT Austin campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is investigating a report of an indecent exposure near campus in which a man was not wearing any clothes.

UTPD tweeted just before noon Thursday that it had received an anonymous report in the area of Guadalupe Street and W. 24th Street. The witness said the man was middle-aged but did not have any more of a description. He was reportedly near a 4-door, silver sedan.

Officials are asking people to call 911 if the man or the car is seen.

At the end of September, staff reported a separate indecent exposure on campus. The suspect description in the cases does not match.