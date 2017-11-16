Mother of 3-year-old Richardson girl arrested, charged with child endangerment

By Published: Updated:
Sini Mathews (Richardson Police Department Photo)
Sini Mathews (Richardson Police Department Photo)

RICHARDSON, Texas (KXAN) — The mother of a 3-year-old Richardson girl found dead in a culvert in October has now also been arrested and charged.

KXAS in Dallas reports Sini Mathews surrendered to Richardson police Thursday and was arrested on a charge on child endangerment/abandonment. Sini originally told police she was sleeping when her adopted daughter Sherin disappeared during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 7.

Newly filed court documents indicate Sini and her husband left Sherin home alone while they went to dinner with their biological daughter the night she disappeared. The family said they left her behind because she wouldn’t drink her milk, but when they came back an hour-and-a-half later, Sherin was still in the kitchen.

Sherin Mathews
FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews (Richardson Texas Police Department via AP, File)

Sherin’s father, Wesley Mathews, has told authorities he ordered the child to stand next to a tree behind the fence at their home around 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk and that’s when she went missing. The day the child was reported missing, Wesley was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

After weeks of searching with drones and K-9s, authorities found Sherin’s body on Sunday, Oct. 22 in a culvert. After her body was found, the father’s story changed. Her father told police the little girl’s death was caused by choking on milk, according to an arrest affidavit.

Wesley told police he had been trying to get his daughter to drink milk but she kept refusing. Eventually, Sherin began to drink the milk and he said he “physically assisted” the girl in drinking the milk while they were in the garage.

The child began to choke and a short time later she died, the father told police. Wesley admitted to police he removed the body from the home after she died, the affidavit continued. Wesley is currently facing an injury to a child charge.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s