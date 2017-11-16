Lt. Gov. Patrick comes out against TxDOT’s plans for more toll roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is asking the Texas Department of Transportation to revise its Unified Transportation Plan and come up with one that does not include additional toll lanes.

Patrick said he spoke with Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. on Wednesday to remind him of the legislature’s commitment to reducing tolls. The Unified Transportation Plan, as is, includes 15 managed toll lanes.

“Since I became Lt. Governor and before, as a state senator, I have strongly supported efforts to reduce the state’s reliance on toll roads by making transportation funding a priority,” Patrick wrote in a letter to Bugg. “That’s why I am writing to let you know I oppose the Texas Department of Transportation’s plan to add managed toll lanes to fifteen major roadway projects in the Unified Transportation Plan.”

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Bugg to the commission, which oversees TxDOT’s statewide activities, in 2015 for a six-year term. Bugg was recently named chairman on Sept. 19.

“The governor and his staff have been in constant communication with members of the Texas Transportation Commission and TxDOT staff to express their desire to not include new toll roads as part of TxDOT’s Unified Transportation Plan,” Abbott’s spokeswoman Ciara Matthews said Thursday in a statement.

In 2015, Texans voted to approve Proposition 7, which dedicates a portion of the state’s sales tax as well as motor vehicles sales and rental tax to non-tolled projects as part of the State Highway Fund.

Patrick said the Texas Senate’s efforts provided TxDOT with an additional $8.6 billion and helped bridge their annual $5 billion shortfall in an effort to reduce or eliminate the need for new toll roads. Patrick told Bugg he’s disappointed that TxDOT created a plan to add toll lanes to “virtually every major roadway currently under construction.”

Following Thursday’s Senate Transportation Committee meeting at the Texas State Capitol, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, told KXAN she’s worked hard to make sure new funding does not go toward toll roads.

“If we’re going to push new … money out, then that’s money for new roads and we don’t need to be tolling those roads,” Kolkhorst said. “One of my concerns is that as we are putting new money into our transportation system, that we make sure that we don’t waste those dollars.”

Patrick also reminded Bugg that no new toll roads have been approved by state lawmakers in the last two sessions.

“Legislators I have spoken with are very unhappy that the Commission seems now to be going in a direction that opposes the will of the legislature and the majority of Texans,” Patrick said.