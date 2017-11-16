Hundreds of ‘Magic’ cards found inside truck after wild chase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR/NBC News) — The owners of a stolen truck recovered after a three-hour police chase say a bizarre collection of items was left inside by the alleged thief.

The truck was stolen from Shane and Stephanie Jones’ Bridge Creek, Oklahoma driveway on Nov. 3. However, Shane says when he was coming back from a doctor’s appointment on Nov. 10, he noticed his truck on the highway.

“I thought it looked like my truck and yep, I got a little closer. It was my truck. So I immediately pulled a U-turn, got behind him, he seen [sic] me, he knew. He just kinda sunk down in his seat and pulled his hat down and that’s where it all started,” Shane said.

Shane then called police and that’s when the driver, 25-year-old Brenton Hager, led police on a three-hour chase. It finally came to an end when Hager crashed the truck into a pond.

When the couple got their first look inside the recovered, and now trashed truck they were shocked by what they found.

“Credit card information, banking statements that wasn’t his, car stereo…” said Shane. A ski mask, padlocks, fishing line, wiring ripped from the truck itself, even syringes, were all found inside.

“He was living out of my truck,” Shane said.

Hundreds and hundreds of ‘Magic the Gathering’ cards were also found in the truck.

