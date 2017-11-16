Former Homeland Security Secretary hospitalized in Austin

Related Coverage Mike Pence in Austin to help keep Republican governors in top state seats

AUSTIN (AP) – A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin.

Ridge spokesman Steve Aaron says the 72-year-old Ridge, Pennsylvania’s Republican governor from 1995 to 2001, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference when he called for help at his hotel around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Ridge underwent a cardiac catheterization at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. The hospital issued a statement saying Ridge has been responsive with his physicians.

Ridge was the nation’s first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.