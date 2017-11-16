Central Texas man indicted in connection to boating deaths of father, daughter

Jason Bernal (Photo via KWKT)
Jason Bernal (Photo via KWKT)

BELTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on multiple charges in connection with the boating deaths of a father and daughter.

The Temple Daily Telegram reports that 44-year-old Jason Bernal faces two counts each of criminally negligent homicide and intoxication manslaughter in connection to the June 23 deaths of 31-year-old Patrick Oliver and 4-year-old Kaitlyn Oliver.

Court documents say Bernal backed up a houseboat at Temple Lake Park and collided with Kaitlyn Oliver, who died of injuries at the scene. Records show that Patrick Oliver was injured while trying to rescue his daughter. He died from injuries on July 6.

Patrick Oliver and Kaitlyn Oliver (Photo via KWKT)
Patrick Oliver and Kaitlyn Oliver (Photo via KWKT)

Bernal says he shouted a warning before backing up the boat. Court records show that Bernal said he couldn’t see over his three-story boat.

Bernal declined to comment on the charges and referred questions to his attorney.

