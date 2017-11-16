Buc-ee’s in Katy holds world record for longest car wash

KATY, Texas (KXAN) — The Guinness Book of World Records is heading to a very special pit stop in Katy, Texas, that as of Thursday will officially be home to the world’s longest car wash.

The Buc-ee’s in Katy is providing a free car wash Thursday to celebrate as the officials come out for a visit. The area boasts multiple self-wash stations as well as a 255-foot drive-through option with multicolored suds.

Buc-ee’s has 26 stores throughout Texas, with the Katy one opening in September. It was scheduled to open at the end of August, but was delayed by a few days because of Hurricane Harvey, although the store did open for first responders during that time.