Austin company looks at employees’ drive times to decide office location

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the last two years, the owners of Austin-based Opcity, an online brokerage company, has had to move five times to make room for its rapidly growing workforce.

“We were looking for a space where we’d have room to grow into,” says founder and CFO Michael Lam. “We looked at a number of things where we could find that space, where we could get lifestyle amenities and where we could have the best commute for our employees.”

Space to grow and the easiest access for their 225 employees sounds like a tough task but Lam says it was important to factor in employees’ drive time. “That commute is a big piece in how people decide where to work and how satisfied they are with where they work and we paid a lot of attention to that.”

To figure out the best commute, they mapped out every employees’ address and calculated their travel time during peak and non-peak hours. “We looked at all the places that were available, ran commutable analysis.” After determining an average drive time, they decided southeast Austin was the best place for a new office.

“Getting ourselves off those North/South MoPac, I-35 corridors and onto 290 and 183 made a big difference,” says Lam.

The company’s CEO Ben Rubenstein agrees that quality of life is a priority. “Between MoPac and going downtown it can be very painful coming to work,” says Rubenstein. “This location makes it on 71, it makes it easy to commute.”

Opcity employee, Jacob Sabogal, say avoiding downtown Austin has been a big improvement. “You get into Austin–that’s one battle, then finally you get downtown and now you have to find a parking space,” says Sabogal.

As the saying goes: A happy employee is a productive employee.

“Every single day I find a quicker way to get here,” says Sabogal.