APD releases photos from stolen camera to try to find the owner

APD released photos from an allegedly stolen camera in order to find the owner (APD Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are hoping they can reunite someone with their camera, after they recovered it along with other stolen items at the beginning of the month.

A man called police on Nov. 8 and said his car had been “rummaged through,” and he later found missing items posted to sales websites, according to an APD release. The victim connected with the seller, later identified as Juan Charles Gurley, 19. He allegedly admitted to stealing the property, and the victim teamed up with APD to set up a meeting time with the Gurley. He faces a Burglary of a Vehicle charge.

Officers not only found that victim’s items, but others that also appear to have been stolen, APD said. One of those is a FujiFilm X10. Investigators couldn’t find a recent report of one being stolen, so they decided to share some of the pictures with the public to help them find the owner. APD said the photos appear to have been taken outside around the end of September.

Anyone who may know anyone who is in the photos can let police know by calling 512-974-9211.

