21-year-old man killed in rollover crash near Bertram

By Published:

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver traveling south on County Road 212A in Burnet County died in a rollover crash Tuesday evening.

The Department of Public Safety says 21-year-old Daniel Roman-Hernandez was about 10 miles northeast of Bertram when he was driving at a high rate of speed and over-corrected after veering left on the road around 8:40 p.m.

Troopers say the pickup truck went through a barbed wire fence and rolled, ejecting Roman-Hernandez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says the speed limit on the road is 40 mph and conditions were dry and clear at the time. No one else was injured in the crash.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s