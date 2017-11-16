21-year-old man killed in rollover crash near Bertram

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A driver traveling south on County Road 212A in Burnet County died in a rollover crash Tuesday evening.

The Department of Public Safety says 21-year-old Daniel Roman-Hernandez was about 10 miles northeast of Bertram when he was driving at a high rate of speed and over-corrected after veering left on the road around 8:40 p.m.

Troopers say the pickup truck went through a barbed wire fence and rolled, ejecting Roman-Hernandez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says the speed limit on the road is 40 mph and conditions were dry and clear at the time. No one else was injured in the crash.