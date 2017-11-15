Man hit by vehicle, seriously injured on South Congress Ave.

Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Congress Avenue near Academy Drive on Nov. 15, 2017 (KXAN Viewer Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are urging drivers to avoid the area of South Congress Avenue near Academy Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened in the 1000 block of South Congress and Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the scene at 10:20 p.m. The driver was reportedly going southbound on the road when the collision happened.

ATCEMS says a man in his 20s was seriously injured and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. No one else was injured.

