Man hit by vehicle, seriously injured on South Congress Ave.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are urging drivers to avoid the area of South Congress Avenue near Academy Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened in the 1000 block of South Congress and Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the scene at 10:20 p.m. The driver was reportedly going southbound on the road when the collision happened.

ATCEMS says a man in his 20s was seriously injured and taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. No one else was injured.