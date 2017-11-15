Missing 10-year-old girl may now be out of state with family, police say

Related Coverage 10-year-old girl still missing after abduction from southwest Austin school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of a 10-year-old girl abducted from a southwest Austin elementary school Tuesday, the Austin Independent School District said Wednesday night. Police believe the family may have fled east out of Texas after they left Oak HIll Elementary School.

An AISD spokesperson says the mother, Sarah Jordan, is wanted on a charge of interference with child custody. According to an affidavit, Angelia Johnson was in foster care as of Nov. 6 because of an “immediate danger to the physical health or safety of the children” in her family. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says Angelia, along with her sisters Aleshia, 13, and Marcella, 16, may be with their mother and father.

Authorities say Angelia was taken by her mother and her sister from Oak Hill Elementary School shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. AISD police posted photos to its Facebook page, saying, “Her mother and another juvenile, pictured in the green shirt, took Angelia from Oak Hill ES in Southwest Austin…”

Staff was aware Angelia’s parents might try to take her, according to the arrest affidavit. A teacher told police she saw Angelia’s sister Marcella approach the 10-year-old and heard the sister say “ok, ok we’ve got to go.”

A teacher and principal tried to stop her from leaving that afternoon. A teacher told police she tried to block Marcella’s path and when the principal stepped in, she told her, “you don’t want to break the law,’ to which Marcella responded, “go ahead, call the police.” The principal also said she and the teacher were holding onto Angelia, but a woman she believed was Sarah Jordan approached and removed her grip on Angelia.

“[The principal] stated that they then began to ‘run like hell,'” the affidavit continued.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for AISD said their police department is investigating the incident as an “isolated custodial interference” with Child Protective Services.

A district spokesperson initially said Tuesday that an Amber Alert was in the process of being approved for the missing girl, but the Texas Department of Public Safety said the case did not meet the criteria. Later Tuesday evening, the district said they received word from DPS that the information on Jordan was being sent to regional law enforcement instead of an Amber Alert.

The gray/green Ford minivan police say Jordan left in is also pictured. Police describe the suspect vehicle as a 2002 Ford Windstar with Texas license plate BSD3195. A family friend told police she believed the family is now out of state, and officials believe they’re heading east.

Angelia Jordan is described as white, 5-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the missing girl is asked to call AISD police at 512-414-1703.