AT&T: Experiencing a cell service issue? Restart your phone

FILE: Mobile phone. (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — AT&T says they are aware of the complaints that some cell phone users across the United States have lost service.

The company says the fix is simple: restart your phone.

“We are aware of an issue affecting some users ability to make certain wireless calls. These users should restart their devices, which should resolve the issue,” a spokesperson said. An online AT&T outage map shows users reporting service problems across Texas, especially Dallas and Houston.

But that wasn’t working for everyone, who asked AT&T for more specific instructions. T-Mobile used the opportunity to tell AT&T’s customers that, “The rates are unacceptable even if it was working, but that is a story for another day. We’ll help you escape!”

For more information visit the AT&T customer support page.

