Two injured in Manor head-on collision on US 290

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Highway 290 in Manor is now back open to traffic after a head-on collision requiring STAR Flight assistance sent two people to the hospital and forced emergency crews to close the highway in both directions.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the wreck happened on U.S. Highway 290 near FM 1100 at 1:30 a.m. Two people were hurt. Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

The second of those two was a man in his 30s. Emergency crews say he was pinned and had to be pulled from his vehicle. STAR Flight arrived on the scene and took him by helicopter to the hospital. He has critical and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The other person hurt was a man in his 50s. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Manor Police Chief Ryan Phipps says the driver who was critically hurt was going the wrong-way on eastbound U.S. 290 when the crash occurred. At this time, they are not sure why, but will perform all necessary tests, including those for drugs and alcohol.

The highway reopened around 4 a.m.

If the crash turns fatal, Chief Phipps says they will have to potentially shut down parts of the road again in the next couple of days to reconstruct the accident scene.