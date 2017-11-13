Could the NFL force Jerry Jones to sell the Cowboys?

DALLAS (KXAN) — NFL owners are discussing a so-called “nuclear option” when it comes to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — forcing him to sell the team.

NBC Sports contributor Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com says multiple owners have discussed the possibility after Jones threatened to sue individual owners if they extend NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract. Jones is displeased with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension, and how Goodell has handled the recent controversy surrounding player protests of the National Anthem.

NFL bylaws allow the league’s executive committee to force an owner to sell or forfeit his team. It would be an extreme outcome, and Florio says if it happens it could touch off years of lawsuits.