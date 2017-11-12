WATCH: Suspects rob Dripping Springs jewelry store

Ashley Tsao Published: Updated:
Police searching for suspects in jewelry store robbery (Courtesy of Hays County Sheriff's Office)
Police searching for suspects in jewelry store robbery (Courtesy of Hays County Sheriff's Office)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them identify two men who they said robbed a jewelry store.

The suspects entered Vik’s Jewelers on East Highway 290 at about 11:30 a.m., Saturday, the HCSO said. They pulled out handguns and ordered two employees to raise their hands. Video shows one suspect tried to break the glass on a jewelry display. When that didn’t work, the second suspect fired his gun to break the glass case.

After stealing the jewelry, both men fled the scene in a dark green or gray Nissan vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured during the robbery.

The HCSO released descriptions of both men.

They say the first suspect is black with a light complexion, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. During the robbery, he wore light colored jeans, a black sweatshirt, a tan baseball hat and sunglasses.

The second suspect is black with a dark complexion and facial hair. He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. During the robbery, he wore blue jeans, a black jacket with a white stripe on the sleeves, a camouflage hat and a construction worker style vest.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896. Officials are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s