Rock the Red Kettle concert to benefit Harvey victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Singer Cory Morrow will host a concert to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Rock the Red Kettle ATX will take place at the LifeAustin Amphitheater at 5 p.m. Sunday. The show will also include headliners like Kevin Fowler, Walt and Tina Wilkins, Drew Womack and Roger Creager.

Event organizers hope to raise at least $750,000 for the Salvation Army. All proceeds will go directly towards Hurricane Harvey relief.

Monday, Rock the Red Kettle ATX will hold a celebrity golf tournament at Omni Barton Creek Resort. It will be hosted by pro-golfer Joe Ogilvie.

For more information about the event click here.