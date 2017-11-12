Cowboys win streak snapped by Falcons

ATLANTA (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys (5-4) dropped a game for the first time in over a month losing 27-7 to the Atlanta Falcons.

In their first game following the suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys ran for 93 yards. Alfred Morris led Dallas in rushing with 53 yards on 11 carries. The Cowboys were shutout after halftime as Atlanta (5-4) pulled away to make the fourth quarter a formality.

Dak Prescott had 176 passing yards and scored Dallas’ only touchdown with an 11 yard run in the first quarter. The Cowboys will host the Eagles next week on Sunday Night Football on KXAN.