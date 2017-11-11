Driver jumps median on US 183 near MoPac, kills 2

Emergency crews investigate the scene of a fatal crash in the 9500 block of Research Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Juan Salinas)
Emergency crews investigate the scene of a fatal crash in the 9500 block of Research Boulevard on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Juan Salinas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two people were killed and three people were taken to the hospital in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in north Austin, said Austin-Travis County EMS. At least one victim was thrown from a vehicle.

Austin police said that around 3:30 p.m. a Jeep jumped the median on US 183 near Mopac, hitting cars head-on in the southbound lanes.

Medics said two people – a woman in her 30s and young man under 18 – were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and teenage girl in the same car were both taken to Dell Seton Medical Center in critical condition, along with a man in another car.

The freeway was closed for several hours while police cleared the crash.

Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened, and are asking drivers who saw it happen to call and relay details to the vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-4422.

Just a few hours later, two more people died in a crash after a driver slammed into a billboard in southeast Austin.

 

 

