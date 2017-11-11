2 die in fiery crash when car slams into billboard in southeast Austin

Police investigate the scene of a fiery crash in southeast Austin on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two people were killed in a fiery crash in southeast Austin Saturday evening, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 6 p.m. when the Austin Fire Department and medics responded to a call of a vehicle on fire on East Riverside Drive at Vargas Road just east of Montopolis Drive, ATC EMS said.

There were two occupants inside and both were pronounced dead at the scene, said ATC EMS. Their age and gender are unknown at this time.

Police said the car was travelling westbound on Riverside when it left the roadway and hit a billboard. They are investigating to see if speed was a factor in the crash.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said it was the second double-fatality crash in the city Saturday. “A sober reminder that we all need to drive with safety in mind to avoid a similar tragedy,” he wrote in a tweet.

The Austin Police Department said that drivers should expect the road to remain closed for hours Saturday night. They said it will be closed for longer than usual because a lot of resources are at an earlier crash in northwest Austin, stretching the department thin.

