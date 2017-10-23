Police identify two men hit and killed in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released the names of two men killed in separate car-pedestrian collisions in Austin within a week of each other.

The first happened Oct. 13 around 5:42 p.m. Police say Epifanio Jimenez-Garcia, 61, was crossing Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street at Cesar Chavez Street in east Austin.

“The pedestrian was crossing from east to west without looking to see if vehicles were approaching,” police said in a statement.

A white Chevrolet Malibu hit Jimenez-Garcia and he died the next day at the hospital.

Another man died Oct. 16 in southeast Austin around 5:57 a.m. Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was driving east in the inside lane on the 5000 block of East Stassney Lane near Atascosa Drive. David Adam Castro, 28, was lying in the road when the car hit him.

Police say the driver stayed on scene.

These cases mark Austin’s 52nd and 53rd traffic fatality crashes. At this time last year, there had been 56 fatal traffic crashes.

A pedestrian safety plan released this summer shows certain demographic groups are impacted more than others when it comes to Austin crashes. Minority, non-English speaking and lower-income communities were found to have higher rates of serious pedestrian crashes.