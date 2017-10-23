Nationwide vegetable recall includes H-E-B, Walmart products

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nationwide recall of Mann Packing vegetables has Texas ties since the product is also sold under H-E-B and Walmart brands.

The company out of Salinas, Calif. is voluntarily recalling its “minimally processed vegetable products” because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company decided to recall the items after a single positive result was found in one of their products during a random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled products listed below are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Here are the recall items that are sold under the H-E-B and Walmart brand:

HEB Brand:

Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097508

Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097503

Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097505

Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097512

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags UPC Code: 4122065112

Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags UPC Code: 4122017706

Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags UPC Code: 4122009327

Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122032278

Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097501

Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122083223

Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097504

Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097506

Walmart Brand:

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131328852

Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags UPC Code: ‘681131122344

Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131328845

Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131148207

Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131457460

Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131091381

Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags UPC Code: ‘681131122320

Super Blend, 10oz bags UPC Code: ‘681131148368

Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags UPC Code: ‘681131457378

USA Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM UPC Code: ‘681131328791

For the full product recall list, click here.

To date, no reports of illness have been identified.