Nationwide vegetable recall includes H-E-B, Walmart products

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nationwide recall of Mann Packing vegetables has Texas ties since the product is also sold under H-E-B and Walmart brands.
The company out of Salinas, Calif. is voluntarily recalling its “minimally processed vegetable products” because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The company decided to recall the items after a single positive result was found in one of their products during a random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging.
Consumers who have purchased any recalled products listed below are urged not to consume them. Instead, they should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Here are the recall items that are sold under the H-E-B and Walmart brand:
HEB Brand:
- Broccoli Carrots, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097508
- Broccoli Cauliflower, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097503
- Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097505
- Broccoli Slaw, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097512
- Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, 10OZ bags UPC Code: 4122065112
- Veggie Toss Kit Caulibit Mushroom Sauce, 11oz bags UPC Code: 4122017706
- Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower, 14oz bags UPC Code: 4122009327
- Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122032278
- Fiesta Salad, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097501
- Power Slaw, 10 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122083223
- Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097504
- Vegetable Medley, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: 4122097506
Walmart Brand:
- Broccoli Cauliflower Florets, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131328852
- Broccoli Florets, 32 oz bags UPC Code: ‘681131122344
- Broccoli Florets, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131328845
- Broccoli Slaw, 16 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131148207
- Stir Fry Medley, 12 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131457460
- Cauliflower Florets, 10 OZ bags UPC Code: ‘681131091381
- Cauliflower 6/16 oz bags UPC Code: ‘681131122320
- Super Blend, 10oz bags UPC Code: ‘681131148368
- Vegetable Medley, 2LB bags UPC Code: ‘681131457378
- USA Vegetable Medley 9/12 OZ WM UPC Code: ‘681131328791
For the full product recall list, click here.
To date, no reports of illness have been identified.