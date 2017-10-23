Murder-for-hire plot foiled by Marine, police say

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man is in Travis County Jail after authorities say he tried to hire a U.S. Marine to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Keith James Cote, 62, was arrested early Monday morning after officials executed a search warrant and arrest warrant for the suspect. Cote is charged with soliciting to commit capital murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

Detectives with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office searched Cote’s home Monday morning, shortly after they took him into custody. Authorities say Cote offered the Marine $10,000 for the murder and an additional $15,000 “to watch him put a bullet in her head.”

Neighbors of the suspect said Monday’s news of Cote’s arrest was shocking.

“My jaw dropped. What if he would have done something to us, or you know, if he gets angry and comes after us for anything,” the woman who lives next door said. She did not wish to be identified by name for safety reasons.

“I did not imagine him,” she added. “We haven’t seen him, we haven’t talked with him much. He mostly kept to himself.”

The neighbor told KXAN she doesn’t know the woman he allegedly tried to kill, in this murder-for-hire plot.

“Honestly, I haven’t seen any females coming to his house in the last month and a half to two months,” the neighbor said.

As for the women she did see at the home, she didn’t know how they knew each other.

“I don’t know if she was a girlfriend, if she was a cleaning lady, if she was a relative checking on him — I couldn’t tell.”

Sources say there is substantial video evidence of Cote detailing the crime to the Marine he “hired” to kill his ex-girlfriend. That Marine, however, reported Cote to authorities and assisted in the sting operation.

Cote reportedly has a history of strangulation and violent crimes against the victim.