Man shot on Riverside Drive in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was shot on East Riverside Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 6200 block of Riverside, near Montopolis Drive, at 4:12 p.m. Monday. Police had parts of the parking lot of a Conoco gas station blocked off with crime scene tape.

The man has been taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. Austin police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.