Foo Fighters to kick off 2018 tour in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Foo Fighters announced the dates for their Concrete and Gold tour — and they’re headed to Austin first.

Their latest album was released in September. Their tour begins April 18, 2018 at the Austin360 Amphitheater. They’ll then head to Houston April 19 and Dallas April 21 before making their way outside Texas.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Capital One credit card holders starting Oct. 26. On Nov. 3 the general public can purchase tickets, with prices at the Austin venue ranging from $45 to $99.

More information on concert dates can be found at the band’s website.