Foo Fighters to kick off 2018 tour in Austin

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Foo Fighters announced the dates for their Concrete and Gold tour — and they’re headed to Austin first.

Their latest album was released in September. Their tour begins April 18, 2018 at the Austin360 Amphitheater. They’ll then head to Houston April 19 and Dallas April 21 before making their way outside Texas.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Capital One credit card holders starting Oct. 26. On Nov. 3 the general public can purchase tickets, with prices at the Austin venue ranging from $45 to $99.

More information on concert dates can be found at the band’s website.

 

 

 

