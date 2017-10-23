85-year-old woman killed in SH 29 crash identified

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An elderly Georgetown driver died in a crash on State Highway 29 near Georgetown Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. approximately 10 miles west of Georgetown. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 85-year-old Clare Mashburn was driving her Toyota Rav4 westbound on SH 29 when it struck the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

Initial investigation shows the 32-year-old man who was driving the 18-wheeler was going eastbound on the highway when he tried to back into a private driveway to go westbound. But as he was trying to do so, he saw the driver in the Toyota coming at him. He tried to avoid the crash, but Mashburn still hit the semi.

Mashburn died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

