Ehlinger’s status for Baylor is unsure

JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 21: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns gives a stiff arm to Chad Whitener #45 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is in a concussion protocol and will be evaluated over several days to see if he can play this week against winless Baylor.

Ehlinger was held out of practice Sunday after playing the entire game as Texas (3-4) lost Saturday to No. 11 Oklahoma State. The game ended when Ehlinger threw an interception on a pass he floated into the end zone. He had been tackled hard on the sideline a few plays earlier.

Coach Tom Herman said Monday that Ehlinger started showing symptoms of a problem after the game. The coach said he didn’t know on what play Ehlinger was hurt.

“The medical guys started noticing something was off and he was complaining a little bit,” Herman said. “They evaluated him at that point, sent him home, nothing concrete at that point Saturday night. Gave it 24 hours and came back yesterday and showed some symptoms.”

Herman said Ehlinger had been cleared to practice and play by team doctors the entire week after the previous game against Oklahoma. In that game, Ehlinger left for several plays in the fourth quarter to be evaluated on the sideline after a hard tackle, but was sent back in.

“At some point in the game against Oklahoma State something happened,” Herman said.

Herman said the protocol would be to allow Ehlinger to return after three or four days if symptom free. Any sign of a problem would restart the clock on the evaluation.

Former Texas quarterback David Ash missed most of the 2013 season and ended his career early in 2014 because of lingering concussion symptoms.

If Ehlinger can’t play this week, former starter Shane Buechele would lead the offense. Buechele started all of 2016 and set several freshman passing records. He started the first game this season but had nagging shoulder and ankle injuries as Ehlinger took over the starting job.

Ehlinger has started five games, three of which have gone to overtime. The freshman is a tough runner with a physical style that draws contact, and his running has become a heavy component in an offense that has struggled to score.

Herman said it didn’t bother him that Ehlinger has rushed the ball 38 times over the past two games.

“That’s football,” Herman said.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s