Council members question if incentives were mentioned in Amazon bid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after the Austin Chamber of Commerce submitted a regional bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, council members are questioning what information was included in that bid.

That’s because, well, they have no idea. That’s according to Council Member Leslie Pool, who expressed concerns to KXAN about whether any talk of incentives were included in the bid. She says she’s working to get answers from the city manager about the bid, information she’s still waiting on.

“If the city is going to be on the hook to provide something, that you otherwise would have to pay for in some form or fashion, then that’s the information I believe needs to be discussed publicly,” Pool said.

In fact, there is a city ordinance that supports that, saying any type of incentive agreement must be discussed publicly and have a council vote.

