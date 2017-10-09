VIDEO: Man clings to school bus in road rage incident

NBC News Published:
Man clings to school bus in Maryland road rage incident. (Photo via NBC News)

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBAL) — A Maryland man seen on video clinging to the front of a moving Baltimore County school bus has been arrested.

County police said the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Parkville.

Police said the man told them that someone threw a bottle from the bus and struck his car.

“A school bus traveling from Loch Raven Middle School was in traffic, it was sitting next to another vehicle. Allegedly, a bottle of some sort was thrown out of the bus toward that vehicle. At that point, the driver of that vehicle got out of his vehicle,” Baltimore County police Sgt. Andrea Bylen said.

Police said the man tried to get inside the bus, but the driver would not open the door because he was in fear for the safety of the students on the bus.

Read the full story at WBALTV.com.

