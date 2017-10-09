Texas Tech police officer shot and killed on campus; shooter in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas Tech University police officer was shot and killed Monday evening by a suspect brought to the police station for a standard debriefing, police said.

The suspect is in custody after he was caught near the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum. The university has identified the alleged gunman as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

The lockdown order for the university was lifted shortly after Daniels was caught. The university has told students and staff to avoid the campus police department in the north side of campus.

Police were called for the reported shooting at 7:50 p.m. Monday to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock.

This undated photo provided by Texas Tech University shows Hollis Daniels. A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the campus on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police brought Daniels, suspected of drug violations to police headquarters on Monday. The suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him and then fled on foot and has not been captured, according to Cook. (Texas Tech University via AP)
This undated photo provided by Texas Tech University shows Hollis Daniels. (Texas Tech University via AP)

Texas Tech police say early in the evening they made a student welfare check. After entering the room, police said they found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say they then brought the suspect to their station, where the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing the officer. The suspect then ran away.

He was found a short time later, when a Texas Tech police officer tackled him as he was running away. Lubbock police officers helped bring him into custody.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he spoke with the university’s chancellor and mobilized Lubbock-area Department of Public Safety troopers to help police.

“The family of the officer is in the thoughts and prayers of the Texas Tech community,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said. Classes will resume as scheduled Tuesday, the university said.

