Now you can wear Whataburger jewelry

By Published:
Whataburger/James Avery charm. (via Whataburger)
Whataburger/James Avery charm. (via Whataburger)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whataburger and James Avery are teaming up to make it easy for you to buy jewelry for that person in your life who also loves the orange and white stripes.

The two companies created a charm that combines the Lone Star State and the Whatburger logo. According to Whataburger’s website, the sterling silver charm is made in Texas and is only available on Whataburger’s site.

The $60 charm can be placed on a bracelet or necklace.

According to Whataburger’s Twitter account, the charm sold out within hours of going live on the site Monday. There is a current wait list for the item. The company says they are working to get them back in stock soon.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s