Dad sent missing toddler outside because she didn’t drink her milk, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP/KXAN) — A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.

An arrest affidavit reveals that 37-year-old Wesley Mathews ordered Sherin Mathews to stand next to a tree near their home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson about 3 a.m. Saturday. He went outside about 15 minutes later to check on her, but Sherin was gone.

Authorities say the father didn’t notify police that his daughter was missing until about five hours later.

Authorities say the father was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. He posted bond Sunday. A working phone listing for Mathews could not be found. The child’s mother is not facing any charges at this time.

Police resumed their search for the girl on Monday but the Amber Alert issued for her was discontinued around 2:30 p.m. because there was no new information concerning her disappearance. The child is still unaccounted for and the search continues. KXAS reports the Amber Alert could be reactivated if new details surface.

KXAS reports the Sherin’s 4-year-old sister has been removed from the family’s home by Child Protective Services. Police said the toddler has “developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills.” KXAS reports the Mathews family adopted the girl two years ago at an orphanage in India.