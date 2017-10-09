Arrest made in Roman candle robbery spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities believe Sean O’Brien of Lockhart is the masked robber that has been targeting 7-Eleven’s across Austin in the past few weeks.

Austin police say they arrested O’Brien, 44, at his home on Saturday, Oct. 7. Dubbed the “Roman Candle” robber by the Austin Police Department, O’Brien is linked to four convenient store robberies.

During the robberies, police say the suspect would carry a lit roman candle and their face would be covered with a “Jabbawockeez” style mask. Last week, police released surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle which led to an anonymous tip stating the suspect’s name. The tipster told police O’Brien had recently been arrested by the University of Texas Police Department.

O’Brien is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

Police believe O’Brien first struck around 10:45 on Sept. 27 at the Shell station near MoPac and Anderson Lane. Then, two days later, a robber wearing the same mask walked into a 7-Eleven at 3848 Airport Blvd, near Manor Road around 5:30 a.m.

The yellow-masked robber struck another 7-Eleven in the 9200 block of Burnet Road and again at a 7-Eleven on Bee Cave Road on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Jabbawockeez?

The Jabbawockeez are a hip-hop dance group known for their colorful masks who made a splash by winning America’s Best Dance Crew in 2008.