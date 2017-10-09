Jack Daniel’s general store opens for a week in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For one week, those in downtown Austin can step inside a pop-up general store and get a taste of Lynchburg, Tennessee — the home of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.
The store features a barbershop where people can get $5 haircuts, a mini-version of Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House where visitors can buy goodies for $1, a station where they can take a virtual reality tour of Lynchburg and places for photo opportunities. People can also learn more about the whiskey-making process, including watching a cooper raise a barrel — essentially building it from wood and holding it together with metal rings.
Jack Daniel’s famous safe also made the trip from Tennessee. It’s considered to have caused Daniel’s death after he arrived to work early and couldn’t open it. He kicked it and his toe developed an infection that spread and eventually killed him — prompting the company to pull this moral from the story: “Never get to work early.”
The general store is in Austin until Oct. 14 and is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 800 Congress Avenue. Each day Austin-based artisans lead people through making a variety of crafts:
- Monday: Candles
- Tuesday: Water marbling handkerchiefs or pocket squares
- Wednesday: Beard oils
- Thursday: Chocolate
- Friday: Leather luggage tag
- Saturday: Pickling
People can also sign up for private whiskey tastings.
Jack Daniel’s general store in downtown Austin
