Buda man accused of sending nude photos to Central Texas child

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 53-year-old man from Buda is in jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor in Hamilton County, about 30 miles west of Waco.

Michael Hartley is accused of communicating with a child he believed to be under the age of 17, sending multiple nude photos of himself along with links to adult websites. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Hartley asked the child to watch them and “tell him what they thought.”

The investigation into his online activity began in May 2017 and ended with Hartley’s arrest on Friday, Oct. 6.

His conversations with the child were sexually explicit, according to deputies, who say Hartley asked the child for nude photos.

Hays County deputies and the Buda Police Department helped Hamilton County in their investigation. A search of Hartley’s home found a large amount of narcotics as well, the sheriff’s office says.

Electronic and data storage devices were seized from his home. Additional felony charges are expected.

Hartley remains in the Hays County Jail with bond set at $100,000.