Austin developer suing Austin ISD over Baker Center bidding process

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin developer is suing the Austin Independent School District over a multi-million dollar building that’s up for sale.

David Kahn with ColinaWest Real Estate claims the bidding process to buy the Baker Center on Avenue B in Hyde Park was unfair. Kahn tells KXAN he submitted two bids to buy the former school built in 1911, and wants to turn the building into office space.

His first offer was $12 million cash, plus a 2-year lease back of the property to AISD. The second bid was an $11 million cash offer with a free 2-year lease back.

Kahn says AISD told him the district is negotiating with Alamo Drafthouse which also submitted a bid back in December for $10.6 million.

“As an AISD taxpayer, I believe it’s important for the taxpayers to find out why the school district would choose to sell any of its properties for hundreds of thousands of dollars less in a public process,” said Kahn in a statement. “That just makes no sense.”

Austin ISD School Board President Kendall Pace says nothing is final in the bidding process and sent KXAN the following statement:

“The Board’s intent has always been to allow creative and innovative development and explore proposals that expand academic offerings, support efforts to increase affordable housing for district employees and families with children, as well as provide fiscal benefit to the District.”

A man playing basketball in the parking lot of the Baker Center Monday night said he just moved to the neighborhood two weeks ago.

“For me, it would be more about the use,” said Isaac. “When you make something positive of the building it has an effect on the community as a whole.”

KXAN has reached out the Drafthouse to learn more about its plans for the property, and is waiting to hear back.

AISD has not given a specific timeline on when a final decision could be made, but it is expected before the end of the year.

Click here for a complete list of bids on AISD properties up for sale.