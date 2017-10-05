Multi-car collision causes heavy traffic delay in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers are experiencing heavy delays in southeast Austin after multiple cars collided on State Highway 71.

Austin Police Department reported at least four and possibly 8 vehicles were involved. The right lane of westbound SH 71 is blocked, and there is a very heavy delay from State Highway 130 to U.S. 183. Anyone heading to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport can expect delays.

There is no word on how many people were injured.

