MetroRail, MetroRapid hours extended for ACL Music Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To meet the increased demand of 75,000 festival-goers attending the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Capital Metro will ramp up MetroRapid and MetroRail service during both weekends of the event.

“We like to go earlier in the day to see people we don’t know, it’s less crowded,” says one festival attendee who is planning on attending the first weekend of the event. “There are tons of people, kind of mayhem down here close to the festival.”

For anyone who has yet to experience the traffic situation around Zilker Park during ACL, it’s important to know that Barton Springs Road is closed to traffic and delays are stacked in the area. To help music lovers avoid gridlock and get home safely, MetroRail hours will be extended until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and until midnight on Sundays. MetroRapid will be running every 15 minutes until 2:30 a.m. all nights of the festival. Project Manager with Capital Metro, Sam Shepard, says that the extended hours and increased frequency allow people to enjoy downtown Austin after ACL closes

Project manager with Capital Metro, Sam Shepard, says the extended hours and increased frequency allow people to enjoy downtown Austin after ACL closes its gates for the night. “When folks get finished up with ACL if they want to hang around downtown for a little bit we still have a safe ride home for them at the end of night,” says Shepard.

This is the fourth year of the ACL Ambassador program, where Capital Metro staff volunteers assist concert-goers at Republic Square Park with boarding and exiting the free ACL shuttles they operate. Ambassadors also assist customers on Guadalupe and Lavaca Streets as they use the regular southbound and northbound buses. You’ll spot the volunteers wearing bright yellow shirts and safety vests. Ambassadors will be on hand between 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the festival. The free ACL shuttle begins at Republic Square at 10:30 a.m. and make their final return from the park at 11 p.m. each day of the festival.

Shepard says the goal of the ambassador program is to keep passengers safe and informed as they use the free ACL Shuttles and regularly scheduled bus and rail services. “After you’ve been outside all day having a great time at ACL you hop off the shuttle you might be a little turned around, that’s what we are there for,” he explains.

People attending the festival for the first time say it’ll be a huge help.

“It’s my first time here and I would say that would be a huge help,” says a Tampa resident visiting Austin to check out the festival. “To have a built in tour guide or someone to say, ‘Hey cross the street’ you need to get on this route, it would be invaluable. I think it’s awesome they’re volunteering their time to do that. You don’t hear that from a lot of other transit agencies, I live in Tampa, Florida and I can’t imagine our bus company doing that.”

Other Transportation Options to/from ACL

Fanzone Charter Bus

A way to get from all over Austin straight to the festival. From Round Rock to Buda, reserve your seat now and we’ll see you at Zilker.

Free Downtown Shuttle

There is no parking at Zilker Park for the ACL Festival, so take advantage of the Complimentary Official Festival Shuttles provided by ACL Fest instead. Board at Republic Square Park at the corner of 4th & Guadalupe streets and you’ll be dropped off on Barton Springs Road outside the Barton Springs West Entrance. When you’re finished rocking, hop back on for a return trip from the same spot, outside the Barton Springs West Entrance.

Ride Sharing

Need a ride? Use RideAustin, the official rideshare of ACL Festival. They make rides affordable while doing good for the community. The pick-up/drop-off location is located on Veterans Drive (by Austin High School), accessible from the festival by exiting the Lady Bird Lake entrance and taking the Mopac footbridge across to the tennis courts. New to RideAustin, download the app and enter promo code ACLFEST17 for $5 in credits. Limited supply available and valid only on ACL Fest weekends.

Additionally, ACL Fest is working with our partners Honda and RideAustin to provide FREE Hail-A-Honda rides to ACL each day. Download the RideAustin app and request “Honda” from the vehicle bar for a chance to get a free ride to the festival. Visit HondaACLFest.com for complete rules, terms and information.

CapMetro Buses

CapMetro is ramping up their service to meet increased demands during ACL Fest, including running Saturday-level service on Sundays for both weekends. Click here to learn more about what routes to take to the festival.

Bicycles

Bike racks are available at the Lady Bird Lake Entrance and south of the Barton Springs East and Barton Springs West Entrances. If you plan on leaving your bicycle at the bike racks at each of the festival entrance gates, don’t forget to bring your own lock! Please be aware that all bikes left locked in the designated bike racks after 11PM on Sunday risk being impounded. Check out this map for the best route to us when you ride your bike to ACL Fest.

Austin B-cycle is the quickest and easiest way to get to the fest! Grab a B-cycle from one of the 50+ stations in central Austin and ride to the B-cycle station at Uncle Billy’s (Barton Springs Rd. at Kinney Ave) where there will be a B-cycle valet during the festival to make sure you always have a place to dock the bike.

Parking

There is no parking at ACL Festival. Parking in the surrounding neighborhoods is strictly prohibited, and vehicles will be ticketed and towed. For street closures and more info, visit http://austintexas.gov/event/austin-city-limits-music-festival-weekend-1 or http://austintexas.gov/event/austin-city-limits-music-festival-weekend-2.

