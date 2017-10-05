Josh Abbott Band cancels Waco show after Las Vegas shooting

WACO, Texas (KWKT/KXAN) — Country singer Adam Hood will replace Josh Abbott Band at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo in Waco.

Thursday morning country star Josh Abbott announced he was canceling all of his band’s planned performances over the weekend. That includes his concert at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Texas-based Josh Abbott Band performed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas just minutes before a man opened fire on the audience, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

KXAN spoke to Josh Abbott Band’s saxophonist, Carlos Sosa, when he returned to Austin earlier this week.

“It hit me on the back and I looked at David Franey, the keyboard player and he felt it too,” recalled Sosa. “We looked at each other and I said, ‘Man, I just got hit with something’ and he said, ‘Yeah me too’ and then I heard rapid succession of pops.”

Jason Aldean, who was performing when the shots rang out, also decided to cancel his shows this weekend.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” said Aldean in a press release. Aldean plans to resume his tour the following week in Tulsa.