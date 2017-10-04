Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — DPS troopers are investigating after a 25-year-old motorcyclist died and another man was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle in eastern Travis County on Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called at 8:33 p.m. to the intersection of Farm to Market 969/Webberville Road and Farm to Market 973, just west of State Highway 130.

The Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist, Julio-Oscar Gomez Torres, was riding south on FM 973 at a high rate of speed and going into the oncoming lane in a no passing zone, according to witnesses.

When the motorcyclist went to overtake another vehicle, a DPS spokesperson says Gomez Torres noticed an SUV approaching in the oncoming lane and tried to avoid a crash by laying down his motorcycle.

The 35-year-old motorcycle passenger was thrown off and landed in the grassy shoulder, while Gomez Torres was run over by the SUV and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV swerved to the right, driving off the road and coming to rest in the shoulder.

EMS said Wednesday night that the motorcycle passenger has critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. The 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not listed as injured.

DPS says the roads were reopened around 1:30 a.m.