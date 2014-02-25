After summer-like heat, welcome cold front arrives tonight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Afternoon temperatures approached record highs Monday, climbing to the low to middle 90s across the KXAN viewing area, but a major change in the weather will take place overnight.

The strongest cold front of the fall season so far will blow into the Hill Country during the evening, and reach the Austin metro area around midnight.

The overnight front will bring a few light, isolated showers with minimal rain totals expected. Rain chances fade away late Tuesday, but mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and much cooler temperatures remain. Some areas of the Hill Country may not reach 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon!

We’re predicting a slow warm-up late this week into the weekend, as north winds turn back to the south. As of now, ACL Music Festival weekend two looks a lot like the first, with warm and mainly dry weather, though a slight chance of showers is in the Sunday forecast.

For those traveling to Saturday’s Texas-OU game in the Cotton Bowl, plan for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Austin, Texas Extended Forecast

« Back to KXAN main weather page