In-N-Out employee overjoyed when QB Derek Carr pulls up at drive-thru

By Published:

CLOVIS, Calif. (KXAN) — An In-N-Out drive-thru employee got the picture any Oakland Raiders fan would be jealous to have.

Over the weekend, Brandon Contreras tweeted several pictures of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr picking up an order. Contreras tweeted: “GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE DEREK CARR JUST CAME IN THE DRIVE THRU !!!!”

Carr even threw up the peace sign and smiled for the camera from his vehicle. What did Carr order? Two cheeseburgers and a chocolate shake. No word on whether he ordered it animal style or just the plain cheese.

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

