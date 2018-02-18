Pedestrian hit while crossing road in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after police say a car hit him late Saturday evening.

Austin Police say at 8:40 p.m. they received a call to the 300 block of West Slaughter Ln. near South 1st St. When officers arrived on scene, APD says a man who is in his 30s was unconscious but breathing. Police say he may have been hit while crossing the street at mid-block instead of at a crosswalk.

APD says the driver did stay on the scene to cooperate with investigation.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital with injuries that are serious but not expected to be life threatening, according to Austin Travis County EMS.