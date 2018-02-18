Pedestrian hit while crossing road in south Austin

Man injured in Slaughter lane autoped on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 (KXAN photo)
Man injured in Slaughter lane autoped on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is in the hospital after police say a car hit him late Saturday evening.

Austin Police say at 8:40 p.m. they received a call to the 300 block of West Slaughter Ln. near South 1st St. When officers arrived on scene, APD says a man who is in his 30s was unconscious but breathing. Police say he may have been hit while crossing the street at mid-block instead of at a crosswalk.

APD says the driver did stay on the scene to cooperate with investigation.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital with injuries that are serious but not expected to be life threatening, according to Austin Travis County EMS.

