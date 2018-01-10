Willie Nelson cancels shows due to illness

Willie Nelson
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Organizers of the “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” benefit concert announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Paul Simon and James Taylor are among the stars headlining the four-hour show scheduled for Sept. 22 in Austin that will raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

SAN DIEGO (KXAN) — Musician Willie Nelson abruptly canceled his San Diego show Saturday, after playing partway through his first song before leaving the stage with what appeared to be breathing issues. He followed by canceling subsequent shows due to illness.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the Nelson was ill Monday. The singer’s publicist told the paper he had “a bad cold or the flu” and was headed home to Texas to recuperate.

Fans who attended the show Saturday had their money refunded. A number of shows are listed as “canceled” on Nelson’s website. 

