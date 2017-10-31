WATCH: Deputy frees dog from metal fence

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (NBC News) — A dog who got his head stuck in a metal gate received some much needed help from a South Carolina deputy.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted body camera video of Deputy John Boyd helping free the dog. In the video, you can hear Boyd gently talking to the dog while he works to get the dog’s head out of the gate, which the dog appeared to have managed to walk away with.

The dog did not appear to be injured by the fencing. The dog hasn’t been claimed by his owners and is currently available for adoption.