Chain-reaction crash kills woman sleeping under downtown I-35 overpass

Related Coverage Chain reaction crash in downtown Austin kills one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A van hit and killed a woman sleeping outside in downtown Austin after first rear-ending another car.

Austin police said Delta Olin, 49, was underneath the Interstate 35 overpass bridge near E. Cesar Chavez Street on Thursday, Oct. 12. She died at the scene and two others had minor injuries.

Police said around 8:35 a.m. a Ford van and a Volkswagen station wagon were both driving northbound on the frontage road and both tried to turn left onto E. Cesar Chavez while the light was yellow. The driver of the van hit the other car and then lost control, according to police. The driver jumped the curb and struck three people.

Olin died at the scene. The two other people were treated at the scene. The driver stayed on scene.

Police are still investigating this as the 51st fatal traffic crash and 53rd fatality of this year. Anyone with more information about the crash can call police at 512-974-4424.