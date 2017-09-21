Leander man finds possible fossilized human bones in yard

Donald Johnson found unique rocks on his Leander property, the week of Sept. 11, 2017. One of the rocks looks like a fossilized human skull. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Donald Johnson likes to look at the unique rocks in his back yard, but last week he found something that looked like much more — a fossilized human skull.

One of the pieces appears to show human teeth. Johnson says he found other pieces of rock that looks like human bones.

Johnson took photos and showed them to a veterinarian, who didn’t think they were animal bones. Johnson then called the police, who came to his house and took photos.

Tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets speaks with Johnson and gets a closer look at what he found.

